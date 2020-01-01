'Messi always gets the blame for Argentina' - Barca superstar's international team-mates guilty of 'hiding', says Stoichkov

A former-Camp Nou favourite says the six-time Ballon d'Or winner has been wrongly criticised for his country's struggles at major tournaments

great Hristo Stoichkov says Lionel Messi is always unfairly blamed for 's failures, and that his team-mates are guilty of "hiding" on the biggest stages.

Despite sweeping the board during a glittering career with Barca, six-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi has never lifted a major honour with Argentina.

There were a succession of near misses during the past decade, with beating La Albiceleste after extra time in the final of the 2014 World Cup, before prevailed on penalties in the 2015 Copa America and Copa America Centenario showpieces.

The 2020 Copa America was due to start on Friday but has been put back 12 months due to the coronavirus pandemic, while the 2022 World Cup in is likely to be Messi's final tilt at the big prize.

Speaking to Argentinian station Radio Villa Trinidad, Stoichkov said he felt the 32-year-old had shouldered an unfair share of criticism over the failures of his national team.

"To see a friend happy, like Leo, and to stop him suffering so much for not being able to win a World Cup, I would change my Golden Boot, which I got at the 1994 World Cup, to see Messi world champion," said the ex-Barca forward.

"Always when he loses, Messi has the blame and they never talk about those who are next to him and fail.

"In [at the 2010 World Cup under Diego Maradona], they had a great team and where did it end and why? No one asks it.

"Later in , Argentina reached the final and when [other players] have clear opportunities, the fault lies with Messi and Messi loses.

"In the Copa America, they have lost two finals on penalties. And again, Messi cannot win, but what do we do with the players who failed and Messi assisted them? They are hiding."

Nevertheless, Stoichkov does not think all is lost for Argentina ahead of 2022.

"Sooner or later the glory of Messi will end," he added. "Then we must value everything that was done in football.

"I believe that in 2022 in Qatar this Argentine national team will have the last great opportunity to win the World Cup in its history.

"With Lautaro Martinez, with Paulo Dybala, with the last campaigns, I imagine, by Sergio Aguero and Angel Di Maria. There is a very competitive team."