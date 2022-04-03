Mendy defended by Tuchel after Chelsea's embarrassing home loss to Brentford

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has come up in defence of his goalkeeper Edouard Mendy after a 4-1 Premier League defeat by Brentford on Saturday at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues were the first to score through Antonio Rudiger, but the Bees stung the hosts courtesy of Vitaly Janelt’s brace and goals from Christian Eriksen and Yoane Wissa.

In the first meeting this season, the Lion of Teranga custodian pulled off some fantastic saves to help the Champions League holders collect maximum points, but it was not the case on Saturday.

Tuchel has now commented on Mendy's display, stating he could not do much as he did in an initial meeting between the two sides.

"Actually, I have to watch it again. I think it is an unthankful game for a goalkeeper. Also for him, he has a lot to process," the German tactician said as quoted by Football London.

"That is why he goes and plays these tight matches – a rematch of the African Cup Final to qualify for the Qatar World Cup. He does another penalty shootout and he can feel it. He is part of the team and unfortunately, he couldn't help us like he did in the first match."

Mendy was part of the Senegal team that played Egypt in the 2022 World Cup qualifying play-off tie.

In the first leg, they lost by a solitary goal, and in the second they won by the same margin to send the teams to extra time and eventually penalties, where the West Africans triumphed 3-1.

Tuchel believes Mendy, and other Chelsea players who were on duty for their respective nations, were not at their level best.

"It was a tough start, which is not the first time it’s been like that after an international break, and it took us a while to find our rhythm and to find full control," the former PSG manager continued.

"We lacked energy and we didn’t do the things that usually make us strong. We looked tired, physically and mentally tired. It’s a big challenge to play after the international break but you have to get your results right as the favourite and being at home. We didn’t do that well enough today.

"I’m aware that my expectations were not too high for this match. It’s a challenge to play after an international break and as a favourite on top of it, to dictate the match and to break down a well-organised, physical team.

"We were in the lead, in charge and I felt us getting better and better so I did not see that coming."