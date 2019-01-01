Melbourne City 2 Perth Glory 2: Dramatic finish preserves leaders' 12-game unbeaten run

Jamie Maclaren's first-half brace left Perth Glory in trouble, but they fought back late on to rescue a point and extend their unbeaten run.

A-League leaders Perth Glory scored twice in the closing stages to draw 2-2 at Melbourne City and stretched their unbeaten run to 12 matches.

Jamie Maclaren had put Glory in trouble, scoring twice in the first half, but the away side rallied late on to prevent defeat at AAMI Park.

Maclaren opened the scoring in the 26th minute, meeting Scott Jamieson's sublime cross with a header that found the net.

He doubled his tally from the penalty spot nine minutes later, converting after Shane Lowry had been penalised for handball.

But that did not prove to be enough, as substitute Joel Chianese nodded in Jason Davidson's delivery in the 84th minute to give Glory some hope.

And they rescued a point in stoppage time – Diego Castro firing in from 20 yards to salvage point, with goalkeeper Eugene Galekovic confused by the flight of the ball.

Glory remain top of the table, six points clear of Sydney FC, who beat Adelaide United 2-0 on Friday.