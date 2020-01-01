Meite bags brace, Ejaria shines as Reading extend Championship unbeaten run

The Ivory Coast international and the Anglo-Nigerian combined well to help the Royals continue their impressive form

Yakou Meite scored a brace while Ovie Ejaria provided an assist as Reading secured a 3-0 victory over United in Saturday’s Championship game.

Ejaria was handed his sixth start while Meite made his fifth and they combined well to help the Royals extend their unbeaten run in the division to seven games.

The first-half produced few goal-mouth actions but Reading made good use of the opportunities that came their way to open the scoring.

Ejaria ignited the goals when he found Meite with a sumptuous pass and the international calmly slotted home his effort.

The second half saw Reading continue their domination when Meite scored a breathtaking effort in the 79th minute.

The 24-year-old centre-forward chested the ball before unleashing a powerful volley from 18-yards into the back of the net to complete his brace in style.

Lucas Joao then sealed Reading’s victory at the death to ensure they maintained their perfect start to the campaign.

Meite has now scored three goals in six Championship games this season after opening his account against Barnsley in September.

The attacker featured for the duration of the game while Ejaria was replaced by Michael Olise in the 66th minute of the encounter.

Rotherham United paraded Michael Ihiekwefor for the entirety of the game while Matthew Olosunde was introduced for Florian Jozefzoon in the 64th minute and Freddie Ladapo was brought on for Wes Harding with 19 minutes left to play.

The victory helped Reading consolidate their lead on the Championship table with 19 points from seven games.

Meite and Ejaria will hope to continue their productive partnership with the Royals when they square off against on October 27.