Meet Marc Ryan Tan - The globetrotting youngster who models his game on Sterling

The promising youngster recently made his debut after a serious knee injury and seemingly has a bright future ahead of him

For a teenager yet to be capped by the National Team, Marc Ryan Tan has experienced an awful lot of football.

Currently turning out for the in the , Tan’s fledgling career has been punctuated with training trips and attachment stints in Indonesia, , and , with the then wide-eyed youngster taking in the various cultures and playing styles of countries and academies across the globe.

Now 18 and back in Singapore for good, the tricky winger is older, wiser, and full of ambition to make it to the top.

The only son of Singapore’s 1994 hero Steven Tan, Marc grew up with three sisters, and has always been of an active type. Having described his hobbies as dancing, singing, and even rock-climbing, it was almost poetic that the sport-loving son of a national football icon didn’t kick a football until he was 10.

“I started really late!” he told Goal in an exclusive interview.

“I started when I was 10, because I wasn’t really interested in football before that. I really started training seriously with my dad when I was 11, in primary five, so that’s really when I started playing.”

Currently balancing his football with studying hospitality and tourism at Temasek Polytechnic, the jovial teenager is a supporter of , and has likened his style of play to that of Raheem Sterling, and previously, Alexis Sanchez.

"My favourite team is Manchester City. Player-wise, recently it's been Sterling, because my style of play is very similar to his, but before that it was Alexis at , he was one of my idols growing up."

Formerly a member of the F17 Academy, young Marc had his first taste of playing football abroad when he and the team travelled to Indonesia for some friendly matches in 2014, followed by the world-renowned Gothia Cup in Sweden. Tan took Gothenburg by storm, plundering an incredible 17 goals for the F17 Academy team in the 2014 edition. It was then that Tan truly announced himself to the footballing community.

He followed up his excellent showing in Sweden with more good performances at a local training camp conducted by coaches of ’s academy, and was rated so highly that he was invited by the club to train with their academy in London the following year.

What followed was a 10-day training stint in the United Kingdom, where he went on to train with , and Charlton on top of his attachment at West Ham, a trip from which he gained some valuable insight and understanding of football in England.

“They have top-class facilities. They had so many indoor pitches, almost every club has one, along with one full size indoor pitch. They have world-class fields, world-class gyms. It’s the perfect place if you want to become a footballer,” he enthused.

“They have schools which are associated with and connected to these clubs. That’s one thing that obviously Singapore football doesn’t have. In England, for example, when I was with Wolves, the coaches were telling me that they can tell the teachers that a player wasn’t doing well in football, and he could leave school to train. I found that really surprising, as there’s no way that could happen in Singapore!” he exclaimed.

The England trip wasn’t actually his first overseas training stint as he had previously spent time in Japan too, training with two clubs.

“I went to this J2 League club, Matsumoto Yamaga, that was my first attachment. It was a very good experience, as you can see the players are small, but very nifty with the ball, very technical. What I learned from the Yamaga trip was how to bring yourself forward with the ball,” he explained.

“When I went to Omiya Ardija, a J1 League club, it was much better, because Omiya have one of the best youth setups in Japan. You could see there was a big difference in the level between Yamaga and Omiya. I’d say the difference is in Japan, they’re just so fast, not so aggressive, but very agile. They’re not the biggest, but they’re so crafty. Skinny, but so strong,” he analysed.

Having returned from his attachments overseas and improved tremendously as a player, Marc was quickly snapped up by the Young Lions to play in the 2019 SPL season. Set for a professional debut in 2019 and with the world at his feet, his rapidly rising star was abruptly brought to a shuddering halt, as disaster struck during a regular training session.

“It happened during pre-season in 2019, during a training game. I lunged in for a 50/50 ball and my team-mate caught my knee. I heard a snap sound, so I knew it was something, but I didn’t think at that point it would be anything too serious,” he recounted.

“I iced my knee and walked home, really thinking nothing was wrong. But when I woke up the next morning, my knee was swollen and extremely painful! I went to the physio to get it checked and Kak Fizah (team physiotherapist Nurhafizah Sujad) sent me for an MRI the same day. Three days later, I got the news from the doctor that it was a full anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear.”

It was a devastating blow for a player who had showed so much promise, and was set for a breakout season that campaign.

With his plans and dreams for the 2019 season left in tatters, Marc refused to sit around feeling sorry for himself, and instead concentrated his efforts on returning to match fitness as quickly as possible. However, despite his generally upbeat and positive outlook, the lengthy recovery period associated with ACL injuries led the young maverick to some of the darkest moments of his career to date.

“During my first few months of rehab I felt good, I felt like I could keep going. But after seven to eight months, I felt so bored of just going to the gym. I could see my friends all making their debuts. I was getting jealous, thinking I want to do that, but I had no choice but to keep working until I got back. That was definitely my low, really a tough time in my career.”

Looking back on that difficult period, Tan was philosophical about the time he spent on the sidelines, choosing to look at the positives of his year away from the pitch.

“I know I always wanted to be a footballer, and everyone has setbacks. Injuries are bound to happen. My dad had two ACL injuries before, in both knees, so he encouraged me to keep going and not to give up,” he elaborated. “I looked at it as a chance for me to get stronger as well, because I knew that this was a chance for me to go to the gym all the time,"

Tan’s exemplary mentality and determination to return was rewarded when he finally made his professional debut in the 2020 SPL season, coming on just after the hour mark against at Our Tampines Hub.

“I had really waited a long time for this moment because of my injury last season, so definitely it was a big, big moment for me. Coming off the bench, the first thing on my mind was to make a difference,” he recalled.

“It was very encouraging, because the coaches had put some belief in me to play, so I always looked at it as a very, very high point. I always want to keep training hard to show that I am worth starting. I think I’ve still got a long way to go, and I’ve always got to work hard, keep my feet on the ground,” he continued.

Having made his professional debut and looking set for big things, Marc was quick to credit his coaches and father for helping him in his development.

“My dad’s been there, done that; he’s been at the highest levels of Singapore football. He’s one person I know I can trust when it comes to advice. I don’t ever tell him otherwise, so whenever he gives me advice I just listen and take what I can out of it,” he said.

“Our new coach, Coach Ko (Young Lions assistant coach Koichiro Iizuka) is fantastic as well. He finds clips of players that you’re similar to, and he shows you the similarities you have with that player. He’s got your clips from training, and he has clips from other professional players so he can show you what you should’ve done better. He’s a really good coach."

Despite acknowledging he has a long way to go, Marc has set his sights on a move abroad in the long-term, aiming to test himself in Asia’s big leagues after completing his National Service and becoming a key player in the SPL.

“Definitely, I’ll be looking to go overseas,” he said. “Maybe Thai League, J1 League, or the Korean league, hopefully. I’m not going to take away the possibility of moving to Europe- if Ikhsan can do it, anyone can!”

However, producing youngsters capable of moving abroad to play in Europe is something Singapore has historically struggled with, an issue Marc puts down to an extremely small talent pool, which diminishes competition between young players.

“Countries like England and Japan have so many players to choose from. I hate to say it, but Singapore has a really small talent pool, so it’s hard,” he explained.

“Over there, you always have to compete for a place in the team, you always know there’s another player that could be better than you coming through.

"In Singapore it’s different. If you’re 14 or 15 and you’re the best player there, there probably aren’t many players who can catch up to you. There are so few players coming through, and because Singapore is so small, you know the number of players there are, you know the players your age. That’s the difference, the competition is so small in Singapore that you don’t have to push yourself,” he continued.

With regard to the Young Lions team, despite the obvious benefits of presenting young players the opportunity to gel with each other on the pitch and giving them the chance to compete against more experienced opponents, which helps them when they play in age-group tournaments, one thing Marc suggested could boost the development of local youngsters is the addition of senior players to the side.

“Senior players are players you know you can learn from. At other clubs, young players have players they know they can look up to, like at Lion City Sailors you have Shahdan [Sulaiman], so you can always learn from them in training every day. At Young Lions it’s more of just train and train and train. It’s hard, of course,” he elaborated.

As a student-athlete currently juggling both football and his polytechnic work, Marc has a busy shift every day. After completing his lessons at school, he shifts his focus completely to training, which can last up to three hours long. After that, he goes home and puts the extra hours in to work hard at his studies.

“Normally, I’ll be dead tired, but I’ve really set my mind to it, and I know I need to at least do well enough in school to get my diploma,” he said.

Acknowledging that many prospective footballers in Singapore are forced to drop out of the game due to their parents insisting on an academic focus instead, Marc urged parents to always be supportive of their child’s dreams, and get behind them from the start.

“I think the parent needs to understand that if this is what their child wants, you’ve got to support them. Their support means a lot to a child, and as a young kid if your parent doesn’t support you, you grow up thinking that nobody will, because your parents are number one. This support has to come from the start. You can’t show your kid that you’re not interested, you can’t tell your kid that you don’t want them to play the sport they enjoy. Support them, because your support could go a mile. It gives them something extra,” he related.

“My message to young players is to just keep working hard. That’s the only thing you can do really. Do your extra push-ups every day, do extra workouts, do more than everyone else is doing. Never give up, show people what you can do and don’t be afraid. Even if you fail, just keep going.”