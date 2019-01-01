McKennie, Steffen and Altidore headline USMNT squad for Jamaica friendly

Gregg Berhalter has named a 28-player squad ahead of Wednesday's friendly, and before naming his 23-man Gold Cup squad

-bound goalkeeper Zack Steffen and midfielder Weston McKennie headline the 28-man squad Gregg Berhalter is calling in for Wednesday's friendly against at Audi Field.

With the deadline to submit his 23-man Gold Cup roster set for Wednesday evening, Berhalter will look to make his final decisions on roster spots in the coming days. Two players not on the 28-man roster, but who are expected to be part of the Gold Cup squad, are Christian Pulisic and Tyler Adams. Those two are on break after the conclusion of their campaigns, but are expected to join up with the U.S. team once the final Gold Cup squad is set.

defender Aaron Long is on the roster for the Jamaica friendly despite the hamstring injury that has kept him sidelined for two weeks. Berhalter will have a chance this week to determine whether Long can recover in time to be a factor for the Gold Cup, or if he will wind up joining John Brooks and DeAndre Yedlin on the list of injured U.S. defenders who will miss the summer tournament.

Another player who is set to miss the Gold Cup is goalkeeper Ethan Horvath, who is recovering from a finger injury and wasn't available for selection. His absence will open up a goalkeeper spot alongside Steffen and Sean Johnson at the Gold Cup, with LAFC's Tyler Miller and 's Brad Guzan the contenders for that spot.

The squad also features some new faces in midfielder Duane Holmes, and New Zealand-born midfielder Tyler Boyd, who recently finalized a change of association with FIFA to play for the United States.

The will face Jamaica before taking on in Cincinnati on June 9 in the final pre-Gold Cup tuneup. The Americans open their 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup on June 18 against Guyana in Minnesota.

Here is the USMNT roster for the friendly against Jamaica:

GOALKEEPERS: Sean Johnson ( ), Tyler Miller (LAFC), Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew SC)

DEFENDERS: Cameron Carter-Vickers ( Hotspur/ENG), Omar Gonzalez (Club Atlas/MEX), Nick Lima ( ), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal Impact), Matt Miazga ( /ENG), Tim Ream ( /ENG), Antonee Robinson ( /ENG), Walker Zimmerman (LAFC)

MIDFIELDERS: Michael Bradley ( /CAN), Duane Holmes (Derby County/ENG), Sebastian Lletget ( ), Weston McKennie (Schalke/GER), Djordje Mihailovic ( ), Cristian Roldan ( FC), Wil Trapp ( SC); Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes)

FORWARD: Jonathan Amon (Nordsjælland/DEN), Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC/CAN), Paul Arriola ( ), Tyler Boyd (Vitoria Guimares/POR), Joe Gyau (Duisburg/GER), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC), Josh Sargent ( /GER), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew SC)