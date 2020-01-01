McCarthy: Former Cape Town City coach eyes FC Porto and Hearts opportunities

The Cape Town-born mentor is hoping to secure a job in Portugal where he won the Primeira Liga twice with the Dragons

Former coach Benni McCarthy has disclosed that he is targeting a move back to his former club, FC .

The 42-year-old tactician has been jobless since he parted ways with the Citizens last November due to a poor run of results.

McCarthy, who played for Portuguese giants Porto between 2002 and 2006, is now hoping to return to the club as a coach.

“FC Porto have elections coming up soon. The incumbent president, Pinto da Costa , is running for the presidency again. He has been there for 38 years," McCarthy told South African Football Journalists Association (Safja).

"He is looking to bring in Victor Baia as his vice president. Victor did mention something about recruiting players from that generation of 2003 to 2005 that won big things for Porto to get back into the academy.

“I had a conversation with him. Once the election is over and we know who won, we will take it from there. I'll keep my fingers crossed that Victor does get elected as vice president to Peter da Costa if he wins the election. That might be a good start for me. The manager that is there is a former teammate of mine."

McCarthy is also eyeing a coaching position at Portuguese club Rio Ave where one of his old teammates at Porto, Andre Vilas Boas (not to be confused with former manager Andre Vilas Boas) is serving as the sporting director.

“My agent Rob Moore has been looking out what is there for me. Something interesting came up but unfortunately, because of these crazy times [coronavirus pandemic], you can't react to what is happening," he continued.

"In , he spoke with my old teammate who is a couple of years younger than me. He is the sporting director at the club called Rio Ave. My agent was with him and he actually gave my agent, a few good tips on what to do and what might be on the horizon.

"Once the dust settles and things go back to normal, I'll definitely be following up. It could be something that is valuable for me because it is a place that I know of exceptionally well and where I'm very much loved,” he added.

Having earned a Uefa Pro Licence a few years ago, McCarthy can coach anywhere in Europe following a spell with Cape Town City which saw him lead the team to a 2018 MTN8 triumph.

The former Bafana Bafana striker is open to returning to the having been linked with the coaching job before German tactician Jozef Zinnbauer was appointed new Bucs head coach last December.

“In , Hearts have gone down. We will monitor that. We will see if the German guy [Daniel Stendel] will stay or not. I'll put myself back there as well. It is the club that is down the road from where I live. It will be ideal for me to stay close to the family," he added.

"The return to is also not off the table. It must be the right club. It must a project where I am able to work with people. They must have the same goals and ambitions as me."

McCarthy served as the assistant coach at Belgian club Sint-Truidense VV between 2015 and 2016.