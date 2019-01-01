Mbwana Samatta: Tanzania captain writes Champions League history

The 26-year-old has defied a knee injury to become the first player from his country to feature in Europe’s elite club competition

Mbwana Samatta has become the first Tanzanian to feature in the Uefa as take on Salzburg.

The striker shrugged off a knee injury to make Felice Mazzu’s squad for Tuesday evening’s opener against the Austrian outfit.

Samatta had been on the sidelines after copping his injury during the Taifa Stars’ World Cup qualifying clash against Burundi.

And the history-maker would be hoping the Belgian side get off to a winning start as they challenge and in Group E for a place in the next stage.

Article continues below

The former hero joined the Smurfs three seasons ago, and has scored over 40 goals for Mazzu’s team.

In the same vein, the Democratic Republic of the Congo international Dieumerci Ndongala will be making his bow in the competition having been handed a starter’s role for the clash billed for the Wals-Siezenheim stadium.

The 28-year-old winger joined the Belgian First Division A from Standard Liege.