Samatta fails to score as Genk hold Simon Deli’s Club Brugge

The Tanzania international featured for the duration of the game but could not help the Blue and White continue in winning ways

Mbwana Samatta was not on the scoresheet in ’s 1-1 draw with in a Belgian First Division A game on Sunday.

After his sterling performances in his last two games, scoring a hat-trick against Waasland-Beveren and netting the winning goal against , the 26-year-old failed to maintain the impressive form at Jan Breydel Stadium.

The dip-in-form of the international culminated in the Blue and White‘s failure to extend their winning run to three games.

Genk started the encounter on the back foot after Philippe Clement’s Club Brugge raced into the lead in the 41st minute through international Simon Deli.

With the game looking to head the way of the Blue and Black, Bryan Heynen scored an important equaliser in the 67th minute to ensure his side share the points.

Samatta featured from start to finish in the encounter while internationals Stephen Odey and Paul Onuachu were unused substitutes.

Club Brugge paraded Senegalese midfielder Krepin Diatta for the duration of the game.

international Percy Tau played for 70 minutes before making way for Nigeria’s Dennis Bonaventure while David Okereke was replaced in the 84th minute.

With the stalemate, Club Brugge are second on the league table with 11 points from five games while Genk are fifth with 10 points from six matches.

Samatta will hope to find the back of the net in his side’s next league game against Charleroi on September 13.