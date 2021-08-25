Mbappe wants to leave PSG but Real Madrid are behaving 'illegally', claims Leonardo

Kylian Mbappe wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain but Real Madrid are behaving "illegally" in their pursuit of the forward, claims the French club's sporting director Leonardo.

Leonardo has told RMC Sport: "Kylian Mbappé wants to leave, that seems clear... If he wants to leave, we will not stop him, but on our terms.

"Real Madrid have been behaving like this for two years. It's incorrect, illegal even, because they contacted the player."

More to follow.