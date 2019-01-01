Mbappe suffers injury in PSG's win over Toulouse

The French forward appeared to hurt his thigh, capping off a day where PSG saw three players go off injured

Kylian Mbappe was forced out of 's victory over on Sunday as the French forward became the third player to suffer an injury on the day for the French champions.

The striker was forced out of the match in the 66th minute with an apparent leg injury, ending his day prematurely.

Mbappe walked down the tunnel with a team physio with 17-year-old defender Arthur Zagre taking his place in the PSG lineup.

The injury was the third of the day suffered by a PSG player, as Edinson Cavani and Abdou Diallo were also forced out of the match.

Cavani's injury occurred just 14 minutes into the match as the Uruguayan forward appeared to tweak his groin, prompting an immediate substitution.

He was replaced by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, who provided a pair of goals for PSG in the 4-0 win.

Diallo, meanwhile, lasted until the 40th minute before exiting following an aerial duel with Thiago Silva taking his place.

Mbappe had played all 90 minute in each of PSG's first two matches of the campaign, having scored in a 3-0 season-opening win against .

However, he was held scoreless in the second match against as PSG were stunned 2-1.

The Frenchman scored 33 league goals in 29 appearances last campaign, helping PSG win the league once again.

He also scored four goals in eight appearances, although PSG were stunned by in the Round of 16 in last year's tournament.

PSG have been without Neymar to start the season, and the Brazilian star did not dress once again in the victory over Toulouse.

Choupo-Moting was joined on the scoresheet by defender Marquinihos, who scored the fourth and final goal, as well as an own goal from Matthieu Goncalves.

Next up for PSG is a visit to Metz on Friday before the start of the first international break of the campaign.

After that, the French champions will return home to the Parc de Princes to host on September 14.