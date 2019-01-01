Mbappe scores 50th PSG goal as Tuchel's side set new Ligue 1 points record

By reaching 71 points after 26 matches, the reigning champions have reached a new high mark for the French top flight

Kylian Mbappe scored a brace against on Saturday to reach 50 career goals in all competitions.

Mbappe netted both goals in a 2-1 away victory, scoring a 59th-minute equaliser from the penalty spot – his first career penalty attempt and conversion – before grabbing the winner in the 87th minute.

The 20-year-old has reached the 50-goal mark in just 76 games with the French champions, and has also added 28 assists in that span.

Mbappe has been involved in a goal every 77 minutes of his PSG career thus far, following a move from in August 2017.

50 - Kylian Mbappe 🇫🇷 with Paris in all competitions:



76 games



50 goals ⚽



28 assists 🎯



Involved in a goal every 77 minutes ⚡



Mbappe has scored 24 goals in Ligue 1 this season, with only Lionel Messi having scored more (25) in the top five European leagues.

Additionally, Mbappe has now scored at least two goals in two consecutive games in Ligue 1 for the first time, after he netted another brace against on February 23.

With the win, PSG have also set a new Ligue 1 record for points after 26 games.

The league leaders are now on 71 points – the highest tally at this stage in French top-flight history.

Thomas Tuchel's side need 26 points from their final 12 matches to surpass the record total for a single season of 96, which was set by the club in 2015-16.

PSG have failed to win just three Ligue 1 matches this season and look set to claim the title for a sixth time in seven seasons.