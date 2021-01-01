'Mbappe is the rightful successor to Messi & Ronaldo' - Trezeguet backs PSG star to win Ballon d'Or

The former France international thinks his compatriot will go on to become the best player in the world

Kylian Mbappe is "the rightful successor" to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, according to David Trezeguet, who has backed the Paris Saint-Germain star to win the Ballon d'Or.

Barcelona talisman Messi and Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo have shared 11 golden balls between them over the past 13 years, cementing their status among the best players in history.

However, both men are now approaching the latter stages of their respective careers at 33 and 36, and Trezeguet believes Mbappe is in the best position to replace the duo at the very top of the game.

What's been said?

Asked if he sees the 22-year-old as a future candidate for the Ballon d'Or, the former France and Juventus striker told Le Parisien: "He is on the right track anyway.

"He asserts himself as the rightful successor to Messi or Ronaldo. He is best placed to take their place."

Mbappe stakes his claim in the Champions League

Mbappe is already being tipped to win the 2021 Golden Ball after his superb performances for PSG on Europe's biggest stage.

The Frenchman took his tally to eight goals in eight Champions League games this season after scoring a superb brace in a 3-2 victory over Bayern Munich on Wednesday night, with Mauricio Pochettino's side now holding a valuable advantage heading into the second leg of the quarter-final tie.

"I admit he always amazes me. Great games belong to great players," Trezeguet added on Mbappe's ability to step up in the most important games. "This is not a trivial sentence. Kylian has once again demonstrated this brilliantly. This is the mark of the greats.

"He is more motivated by these very high-level meetings. We had already seen this against Barcelona. He gives off an impression of ease. He is strong in his body and in his head.

"When he is expected, he responds. It is sometimes a little less obvious in Ligue 1, even if his statistics also speak for him."

Mbappe's overall record for PSG in 2020-21

Mbappe has been the main driving force behind PSG's latest bid for silverware across domestic and European fronts, scoring 32 goals in 38 outings across all competitions.

Twenty of those efforts have been recorded in Ligue 1, and he has also shown off the more creative side of his game by providing nine assists for his team-mates.

Can Mbappe match Messi & Ronaldo?

Mbappe has already won 10 trophies at club level, including four Ligue 1 titles, while also making his first appearance in a Champions League final with PSG last term.

The pacey frontman has a World Cup winners' medal to his name too, but still has some way to go before he can be mentioned in the same breath as Messi and Ronaldo.

Messi has won 10 La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns during his time at Barca, becoming their all-time top goalscorer in the process.

Ronaldo earned a place in Real Madrid's hall of fame for the same reason following a similarly successful spell at Manchester United, and after winning Serie A twice and securing two Suppercoppa Italiana crowns at Juventus, he now has 31 major trophies to his name across his entire career.

