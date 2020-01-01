'Mbappe can make the difference' - Coman wary of France colleague ahead of Champions League final

The PSG star's return from injury has been key to his side's journey to the final, with Coman warning team-mates over his potential impact

star Kingsley Coman believes his side will have to keep Kylian Mbappe under wraps if they hope to overcome in the final.

The giants go into Sunday's clash in scintillating form, having dispatched 8-2 in the quarters before breezing past with a 3-0 victory on Wednesday.

But PSG are not lacking in confidence either, with Mbappe's return ahead of schedule from injury boosting their hopes after reaching their first-ever Champions League final with wins over and in the past week.

The striker and Neymar will be key to the Parisians' hopes in Lisbon's Estadio da Luz, and his international team-mate warned that Bayern will have to be wary of his talents.

"I have played with him several times, so I will try to give any advice I can give," Coman told reporters when quizzed on Mbappe on Thursday.

"There is also video and the instructions from the coaches. He is a player who creates, a little bit like Lionel Messi whom we already faced.

"He can make the difference in a match and we will try to keep him as quiet as possible."

Bayern, of course, have no shortage of stars in their own ranks, boasting in Robert Lewandowski the Champions League's top scorer for 2019-20, with Serge Gnabry currently in third place in the standings behind Erling Haaland.

But it is in defence where the side's latest gem has emerged: left-back Alphonso Davies, who at 19 has been in spectacular form throughout his first full season at the Allianz Arena.

"He wasn't a left-back at the start, that's why he took longer [to come to prominence]," Coman said of his team-mate.

"I think he's the best in his position right now and I hope he will demonstrate it on Sunday."

Coman missed out on France's 2018 World Cup victory after being left out of Didier Deschamps' final squad due to injury concerns.

But as he gears up to take on PSG, he insists that triumphing in the Champions League cannot be compared to success at international level.

"The two competitions are not linked. The disappointment of the World Cup has long passed. They are two completely different things," he added.

"I would still like to win the World Cup, but today I am with my club. I want to win the Champions League and I hope we will lift the cup on Sunday."