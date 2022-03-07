Mbappe a doubt for PSG's Champions League clash with Real Madrid after picking up training injury
James Westwood
(C)Getty images
Kylian Mbappe has emerged as a doubt for Paris Saint Germain's Champions League clash with Real Madrid after picking up a training injury, GOAL can confirm.
The 23-year-old fired PSG to a late 1-0 win in the first leg of the round of 16 tie at Parc des Princes to give the Ligue 1 leaders a narrow lead to take to Santiago Bernabeu.
However, Mauricio Pochettino's side may have to finish the job without Mbappe if he fails to shake off a fresh knock.
What's the situation?
Mbappe sustained an injury during PSG's latest training session on Monday morning and will now undergo medical exams to assess the damage.
Depending on the severity of the issue, the Frenchman could miss the club's midweek trip to Madrid to focus on his recovery.
More to follow.