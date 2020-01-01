‘Maybe I’m not the style of player Neville wants for England’ – Dowie focused on leading Victory to W-League glory

The former Liverpool striker hasn’t had an England call-up since 2014. In that time, she’s scored 81 goals in 151 games in five different countries

While England underwhelmed in the SheBelieves Cup this week, Natasha Dowie has been getting ready for the biggest game of her season.

The Melbourne Victory captain, capped 14 times by the Lionesses, will lead her team out in the W-League finals this weekend, hoping to guide the club to a place in the Grand Final for the first time since 2014.

With six wins from seven games, they’re in great form and, having just finished joint-top of the regular season goal-scoring charts, so is Dowie.

But that’s nothing new for the 31-year-old.

In what is almost six years since she was last called up for , the former striker has scored 81 goals in 151 games in five different countries.

There aren’t many that can boast that sort of consistency.

“I feel like I’m probably performing the best I’ve ever performed,” Dowie tells Goal.

“I think that’s since I’ve started travelling, playing in different countries and testing myself against different styles of play.

“I think I’ve grown a lot and matured a lot as a player. I’ve become captain of the club as well.

“I would love the opportunity to get back involved with England and to show that I can compete at that level.

“If I’m not Phil Neville’s choice for England, then I have to respect his decision.

“Maybe I’m just not the style of player that he wants in his England team or, who knows. If you think about it too much, it’ll get you a little bit down.

“I’ve always just tried to enjoy my football, play and train as hard as I can, give everything that I can and that’s what I pride myself on.”

That attitude has been key in helping the Victory get back to where they belong.

Last year, they topped the W-League’s regular season standings, but fell short in the play-offs when they lost to Sam Kerr’s Perth Glory – despite beating them just nine days earlier.

This year, it’s similar. Two weeks ago, they beat Sydney. On Saturday, the two go head-to-head for a place in the Grand Final.

“We’ve reiterated that to all the players who weren’t involved last year, that this is what happens,” Dowie explains.

“It’s a great achievement for the club to have got to the finals two years in a row, but we also have that bitter taste in our mouths from last year, falling short. It really hurt.

“[Sydney] won the Championship last year so, this is their title to throw away now.

“They’ve been there, they’ve done it, they’ve won it. This kind of occasion won’t phase them.

“If we’re going to get to that Grand Final, we need to be at the top of our game.”

Asked whether that makes Sydney the favourites, Dowie says: “Maybe a little bit, but I also think as players, we put pressure on ourselves because we’re Melbourne Victory. In my eyes, it’s the biggest club in .

“I think we went through a bit of a transitional period when we were really successful, and then Melbourne City came along and most of our players then went over there.

“For [my] first three or four years, it was just building the squad again from nothing.

“I think Jeff [Hopkins, manager] has done a terrific job in building a team and a squad over the last two years that has been able to compete and actually win things.

“One hundred per cent, every year, Melbourne Victory have to be competing for silverware.”

As the W-League season prepares for its big finish, there are questions to be asked.

The league is currently aligned with the NWSL in the United States, which many Australian players play in alongside the shorter season that takes place at home.

But with a whole host of those players now leaving for Europe, there are concerns over its future.

Dowie has played between the two leagues in the past, while this season she had to leave Norway early to return to Melbourne, missing Valerenga’s cup final as a result.

“I think, in an ideal world, you want to see the W-League try and stand on its own,” she says.

“Personally, I would love to play in Australia full-time and have a longer season. That’s a big ask, and how they go about that, I don’t know.

“But I think, from a player who is very passionate about the W-League, loves Melbourne and loves Australia, I would love to see that happen.”

On a personal level, Dowie isn’t sure what lies ahead yet either.

The Victory skipper will spend some time at home with her family to think about her next move, whether that be playing in Scandinavia before again coming to the W-League, or returning to the European cycle.

For now though, it’s all about leading her team to that Grand Final, being crowned champions, and continuing to score goals.

“At the end of the day, I’ve had a great career. I’ve loved every minute,” she says.

“I’ve had the opportunity to play in five different countries and I’m going to carry on playing, trying to become a better player, achieve more things and win more things.

“If that England call comes up, I’ll be absolutely over the moon and ready for it.

“But if not, I’ll carry on doing what I’m doing, which is scoring goals, which is what I’ve always done.”