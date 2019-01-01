Max Gradel reveals why he is staying at Toulouse amid links to Saudi Arabia

The Ivory Coast international shunned offers from the Middle East to remain in the French top-flight with the Violets

captain Max Gradel revealed he is remaining in for the 2019-20 season because of the club’s ambitions.

Several clubs from indicated interest in signing the former Bournemouth star but he has made up his mind to stay at the Stadium de Toulouse.

The 31-year-old was reported to have turned down an offer from Saudi Arabia top-flight club Ettifaq FC this summer.

Last season, Gradel helped Toulouse escape relegation from the with his return of 11 goals in 36 matches and he wants to stay on at the club where is tied to until 2021.

“I made the choice of heart by deciding to stay this season again at Toulouse, convinced by the club's project and messages of supporters,” Gradel wrote on Instagram.