Matuidi 'really happy' at Juventus as contract talks continue

The France international has left his agent in charge of talks and is "not worried" about his future at the Serie A club

Blaise Matuidi declared himself "really happy" at and confirmed talks over a new deal are ongoing with the Italian champions.

The international, used 42 times in all competitions by Juve last season, has entered the final 12 months of his existing contract.

Matuidi has been a key player for the Turin giants since joining from in 2017 and they are keen to tie him down to new terms.

Agent Mino Raiola has been left in charge of talks with Juventus, despite being handed a three-month ban by FIFA, and Matuidi has suggested he is willing to stay on beyond next season.



"I am really happy at Juve. We never know what can happen in football but in the meantime, I am happy - my family, too," he said at a news conference on Thursday ahead of France's qualifier with .

"Regarding my contract, I let my agent deal with it. So far, he has always done well. I do not know why it would suddenly change. I am not worried.

"I talk to [Raiola] and everything is going well. Regarding the rest he will talk when the time is right. He’s the one who can talk about [his suspension]. It doesn’t prevent us from talking together. We’ll find the best solution."

Matuidi is coming off the back of a largely underwhelming campaign for Juventus, with the giants retaining their league crown but falling well short in the and .

But the 32-year-old, who started four times for France in last year's World Cup-winning campaign in , is keen to take the positives out of 2018-19.

"It was a season that was quite positive even if we wanted to go further in the Champions League," he said. "It went quite well for me.

"I played almost every game. I didn’t have any big injuries so I'm quite happy with my season. Obviously there were some ups and down but overall it was a good season."

France are currently top of their European qualifying group with two wins from their opening matches. After Saturday's game with Turkey they travel to European minnows Andorra on Tuesday.