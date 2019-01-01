Matondo enjoying Bundesliga experience as he follows Sancho's lead

The 18-year-old winger joined Schalke in January and could be the next British youngster to make his mark in German football

Rabbi Matondo is the latest young British player to be making waves in the as he looks to follow in the footsteps of former team-mate Jadon Sancho.

The 18-year-old joined from City in January in a £10 million ($13m) transfer and he has been steadily making an impact for the Bundesliga club.

Reiss Nelson, Reece Oxford and, most notably, Sancho, who has lit up the Bundesliga at this season and earned himself a regular spot in the full squad, have set the tone for young British talent in .

And it was an opportunity which Matondo was also keen to grab as he told the BBC: "In terms of living away, I knew it was going to be difficult but I really wanted to go abroad, experience it, because I feel if I can do it abroad, it can set me up for the future if that's here or somewhere else.

"I just wanted to get that experience and, at a club like Schalke, I couldn't really say no."

The winger also revealed that he consulted his friend and former City team-mate Sancho before the move, saying: "I spoke to him about this move. He was saying positive things about his time here.

"It's hard at first when you're away from home but he's enjoying it and you can see on the pitch - he's doing very well at the moment. It's been a good experience so far."

Prior to joining Schalke, Matondo had only featured in the Football League Trophy for City and had also made his international debut in a friendly against Albania last November.

Given Matondo’s lack of first-team experience and price tag, it was a gamble for Schalke, who can number Leroy Sane, Mesut Ozil and Manuel Neuer among their former players, but have endured a disappointing season in the Bundesliga.

Matondo acknowledged the team's struggles, and what the club means to their supporters: "The fans here live and breathe football. It gives me that extra boost when I get on that pitch to work hard for them because I know that's what they work hard for.

"Obviously it's difficult coming into a team not doing as well as they should be, but I knew that before coming here. I thought this could be a good situation to come into and I could come in and help turn it around."