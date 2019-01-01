India: Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic lauds 'great' boss Igor Stimac

Ahead of the Europa League final, the Croatian midfielder sends a message to the manager under whom he debuted for Croatia...

Newly-appointed Indian football team head coach Igor Stimac has recieved further words of support, this time from midfielder Mateo Kovacic.



Kovacic, who is on-loan from is preparing for the UEFA final against in Baku. Stimac is a "great person and a great coach", compatriot Kovacic told Goal.



The 25-year-old midfielder was handed his national team debut under Stimac in March 2013. Since his first ever cap for under the tutelage of the new manager, Kovacic has gone on to amass 50 caps and also won the silver medal in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in .



"I just want to wish you all the best for your new job," Kovacic left a message for his former coach.







The former Milan star also had a message for the Blue Tigers, "Also to the national team of , I wish you guys all the best."



Kovacic praised Stimac for being a great individual both on and off the field. "I had the pleasure to work with Igor. He is a great person and a great coach.



"It was a pleasure for me and now, you (Team India) have this pleasure. So, enjoy it, I hope Igor and Indian team will be successful," Kovacic said.



Stimac's first assignment with the Indian team will be the semi-final game against Curacao at the 2019 King's Cup in on 5 June.