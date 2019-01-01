Match preview: Home United v Young Lions

Home United take on Young Lions at the Bishan stadium; as both teams look to build on their victories in their last outings

will take on the later today at the Bishan stadium with both teams experiencing victory in their last games respectively.

Saswadimata Dasuki. Home for their part came out on top against Lao Toyota in their match; which was billed as a do or die game for them. Such a win will only boost their confidence as this is a team still trying to find its feet under new coach

Before facing Lao Toyota, the Protectors dispatched 3-0 as it finally looks as if they are getting back to their best form; which made them a force to be reckoned with last season.

Young Lions, on the other hand, experienced a difficult start to the campaign as they only earned a point in their last four games before a surprise win over , gave them their first three points of the season.

For Fandi Ahmad, the challenge will be to maintain consistency and get a good run of results for his youthful team. Indeed the win over Hougang will give them a huge boost in the sense that they can get something from a more experienced Home outfit.