Marvelous Nakamba: Aston Villa sign Club Brugge's Zimbabwean midfielder

The 25-year-old Zimbabwe international has become the latest acquisition by the newly promoted Premier League club

Newly promoted Premier League side have announced the signing of Marvelous Nakamba from .

The Zimbabwe international, who joined the Blue and Black in 2017, made 18 league appearances last season to help Philippe Clement’s men finish as Belgian First Division A runners-up.

The centre-midfielder completed his switch to the Villa Park outfit on Thursday for an undisclosed fee after undergoing a medical.

We are delighted to announce the signing of Marvelous Nakamba for an undisclosed fee.



Full story 👉 https://t.co/08aY6HZ3pb



Breaking news brought to you by @eToro.#MarvelousWelcome #AVFC

“Marvelous fits the criteria of the type of player we were looking for,” Villa manager Dean Smith told the club website.

“He’s very mobile, he’s very good in possession and he will fit in with our style of play.”

Nakamba started his professional career with Bantu Rovers in 2009 before moving to to join Nancy three years later.

In 2014, he teamed up with Dutch side Vitesse where he made 69 league appearances, scoring two goals, before leaving for Club Brugge.

The midfielder could make his debut for his new club against in a pre-season friendly game on Saturday.