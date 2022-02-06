Marselino Ferdinan and Ronaldo Kwateh make star-studded Indonesia U23 squad

Wonderkids Marselino Ferdinan and Ronaldo Kwateh have made the Indonesia Under-23 squad for the upcoming AFF U-23 Championship in Cambodia.

Marselino and Ronaldo have risen to prominence in recent months following a string of impressive performances at Liga 1 level, with the former becoming a key figure for Persebaya and the latter developing into a regular starter for Madura United.

The talented duo joins more experienced names such as Ramai Rumakiek, Alfeandra Dewangga and Pratama Arhan on the Indonesia roster, with the aforementioned trio all impressing at the recent AFF Suzuki Cup in Singapore.

Persija Jakarta have five players in the provisional squad, while Persebaya, Persib Bandung, Persipura Jayapura and PSIS Semarang all lose three players to the tournament.

Indonesia were drawn into Group B alongside Malaysia, Myanmar and Laos. They get their campaign underway on February 15 with a match against Laos.

The Garuda are the reigning champions at the under-age tournament, having beaten Thailand in the final of the previous edition in 2019.

Full Indonesia U-23 squad:

1. Muhammad Adisatryo (Persik)

2. Cahya Supriadi (Persija)

3. Muhammad Riyandi (Barito Putera)

4. Komang Teguh (Borneo FC)

5. Alfeandra Dewangga (PSIS)

6. Bayu Fiqri (Persib)

7. Rizky Ridho (Persebaya)

8. Achmad Figo (Arema FC)

9. Pratama Arhan (PSIS)

10. Komang Tri (Bali United)

11. Muhammad Ferrari (Persija)

12. Kakang Rudianto (Persib)

13. Rachmat Irianto (Persebaya)

14. Subhan Fajri (Persiraja)

15. Irsan Lestaluhu (Persipura)

16. Bagas Kaffa (Barito Putera)

17. Syahrian Abimanyu (Persija)

18. Marselino Ferdinan (Persebaya)

19. Ramai Rumakiek (Persipura)

20. Eka Febri (PSIS)

21. Genta Alparedo (Arema FC)

22. Muhammad Iqbal (Persita)

23. Gunansar Mandowen (Persipura)

24. Beckham Putra (Persib)

25. Muhammad Kanu (PSS)

26. Irfan Jauhari (Persija)

Article continues below

27. Ronaldo Joybera (Madura United)

28. Hanis Saghara (Tira Persikabo)

29. Taufik Hidayat (Persija)