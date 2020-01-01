Marseille need 'lively' Osimhen and Moses Simon - Taye Taiwo

The 35-year-old has urged his former club to sign his compatriots as he is confident they will make a huge impact for the side

Taye Taiwo believes need lively players like striker Victor Osimhen and forward Moses Simon.

Osimhen has been in superb form since his arrival at Stade Pierre-Mauroy from Belgian side Charleroi last summer.

The 21-year-old has scored 18 goals and provided six assists in 38 games across all competitions amid other dazzling displays.

Simon, meanwhile, has continued to show his ability to open up defences with his dribbling skills since joining the Canaries.

The forward has created eight assists and scored seven goals in 30 games in this campaign and Taiwo feels the forward along with Osimhen will come in handy for Marseille.

"He (Simon) really is not bad! Frankly physically he is good. When you come from Nantes to play in Marseille it's another world," he said on Debate Foot Marseille.

"You have to have the mentality because it's different to play for Nantes or for Marseille. It would be nice if he came to play at OM."

"And there is also Lille striker Victor Osimhen, he would be good for Marseille, and for him to know the pressure. Marseille need lively players like that to play on the side".

