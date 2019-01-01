Marhazi and Kortjie score six each as Bantwana beat Comoros 28-0

The two forwards scored 12 goals between themselves as the South Africans started their regional campaign on a flying note

Oyisa Marhazi and Tiffany Kortjie scored six goals each as humiliated Comoros 28-0 in Saturday's Cosafa U17 Women's Cup encounter at Francois Xavier Stadium.​

Marhazi started the goals surge when she broke the deadlock for Bantwana inside the opening minute of the encounter before captain Jessica Wade scored thrice to make it 4-0 in the 17th minute.

Before half time in Port Louis, Marhazi netted five times and Tiyana Carollissen and Mzingeli hit a brace each while Nabeelah Galant and Nelly Gamede were on target once to make it 15-0.

After the restart, Galant, who hit a treble before Kortjie, scored six while Mzingeli, Philisani Hlela, Yolanda Nduli and Shakira O’Malley netted once each in the big win.

The victory gave Simphiwe Dludlu a perfect 32nd birthday gift as South Africa now hold a massive advantage ahead of their second group game against Botswana at the same venue on Monday.

Meanwhile, Oyisa Marhazi whose first-half double hat-trick inspired Bantwana's triumph was named the Player of the Match.

In the other Group B result, Botswana earlier thrashed Madagascar 6-0 to record a big win at Francois Xavier Stadium.