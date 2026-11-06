'We created problems for ourselves!' – Marco Silva speaks out on Benfica performance after maintaining 100% European record

Benfica head coach Marco Silva praised his side's control while warning against self-inflicted mistakes following their 3-1 UEFA Europa League win over Lech Poznan. Defender Alessandro Circati also highlighted his growing adaptation as the Portuguese giants preserved their perfect European record.
Silva leads Benfica to perfect Europa League start
Benfica manager Marco Silva oversaw a fourth consecutive victory in the UEFA Europa League league phase as his side defeated Polish opponents Lech Poznan 3-1 at the Estádio da Luz. First-half dominance was rewarded through Rafa Silva's opener, before Gianluca Prestianni and Georgiy Sudakov sealed the points.
The result cements Benfica in 1st place in the 2026–27 UEFA Europa League standings with a perfect record of 12 points from four matches.
The Eagles lead the table on goal difference (+10) tied with Bournemouth and Ferencvaros, having scored 13 goals and conceded just three.
Silva analyzes tactical control and self-inflicted mistakes
Speaking after the match, Silva offered a balanced assessment of his side's performance, acknowledging that European home games are rarely straightforward. "We always expect a tough game. When playing at home, you know you might be favourites, but you never expect an easy match," Silva stated.
"We controlled the game very well in the first half... when we did press, we did it well."
However, Silva admitted their concentration slipped after Leo Bengtsson pulled a goal back for Poznan. "We started the second half in the same way and scored a second goal, but unfortunately we made a mistake and gave them hope... The important thing is that we won, deservedly. That's four wins in the Europa League, and that's the main thing," he added.
Circati highlights growing chemistry and defense under pressure
Defender Alessandro Circati echoed his manager's thoughts, pointing out how the squad dealt with periods of pressure before regaining authority on the pitch. "I think it was an overall positive performance. There were moments when we came under pressure, but that's part of the game," Circati told UEFA.
"Perhaps we dropped off a little, allowing them to build momentum. But if you look at the match as a whole, I think we were the superior side."
The center-back also expressed delight at his personal progression. "I'm very happy here and feel I'm settling in really well. With every week and every game I play, I feel I'm building stronger connections with my team-mates," Circati added.
Benfica build momentum toward automatic qualification
Having navigated four rounds without dropping a point, Silva's side have put themselves in prime position to secure direct passage into the round of 16.
The manager will look to eradicate late defensive lapses while maintaining the squad's high-pressing intensity in upcoming matches.
Benfica now prepare to carry their formidable European form into domestic action before returning to continental duties.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.