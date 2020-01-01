'Maradona would find it hard' - Real Sociedad coach Alguacil suggests Napoli legend wouldn't get in his team

The Spanish tactician believes his team's style of play would not suit the Napoli icon ahead of the crunch clash at Anoeta

coach Imanol Aguacil has stoked the fires ahead of the clash with by insisting Diego Maradona would struggle to be selected in the 's team XI.

Real are currently sitting first on the table in 's top flight, having scored a division-high 14 goals in seven games with new signing David Silva having a profound impact on the team.

The Spaniards welcome Napoli to Anoeta Stadium for the continental clash on Thursday, having won their first game in the competition 1-0 against 's Rijeka last week.

Aguacil has been delighted with his team's performances to start the season and believes Napoli icon would battle to get in his team ahead of players with workrates like Silva.

"Maradona would find it hard to get into our team," Aguacil said in his post-match press conference.

"He could do it all on the ball, but not so much without it.

"We have David Silva who has almost the same talent, but also works hard."

Maradona scored 115 goals for Napoli across seven seasons as he led the club to two titles, a UEFA Cup and a .

Silva joined Real on a free transfer from prior to this season, where the Spanish international won four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and four Carabao Cups.

The 34-year-old has slotted effectively into the Real system, and while he hasn't scored yet across seven apperances in all competitions, he has contributed two assists.

Silva himself has admitted to having troubles adapting back to Spanish football, having spent 10 years in after leaving for Manchester.

"I have played four games with Real Sociedad and I have been booked twice," he told the Times earlier this month.

"I think I may have a problem with the referees and I need to get back used to it!”

He said, however, that he had similar issues when he arrived at Manchester City from Valencia in 2010.

"I came from the World Cup and barely made the pre-season," he added.

"When I arrived I saw football pass so fast. Everything was flying over me and there was no pause. I felt overwhelmed in some moments."

“I prefer to isolate myself with my people and don’t listen to the noise, but there are some comments that end up coming to your ears and I could hear: ‘This Spanish guy is not going to make it here.’