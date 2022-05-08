Mane, Salah were very quiet for Liverpool against Tottenham Hotspur - Owen

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen believes Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane struggled to get a positive outcome for the club in the 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League match staged at Anfield on Saturday evening.

The Reds had come into the match hoping to get maximum points in their push for the league crown, but their effort took a setback in the 56th minute when Ryan Sessegnon set up Son Heung-min for the opener.

Luis Diaz converted a Thiago Alcantara assist in the 74th minute but Spurs held on to get a point. The result sent the Merseyside charges joint-top on the table with 83 points, having played a game more than Manchester City, who will play Newcastle United on Sunday.

However, Owen was not impressed with the way Salah and Mane, who have been key for the club this season, played against the North London side.

"Mo Salah, very quiet; gave the ball away an awful lot, had a couple of wrong decisions, could have passed on a couple of occasions," Owen told the Premier League Productions.

"Sadio Mane, very quiet. Diaz was probably the bright spark."

Meanwhile, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp underlined the importance of a point gained but went on to admit his disappointment for not bagging all three with the title race now firmly in favour of City.

"It is an important point because we have one point more than before the game, so that's how it is. But we all know the situation," Klopp said as quoted by the club's official website.

"We are now top of the table. If you ask me, my favourite situation, it just stays like this with the same points tally, and City and us, we lose all the rest of the games in the Premier League and it stays like this.

"That would be great, but we all know it will not happen. So at this moment, we are disappointed. The boys are more disappointed than I am – it might be because of my age because I saw pretty much everything already in my life."