'Liverpool’s number one fan forever' - Mane promises eternal love despite €41m Bayern Munich transfer

The Senegal international will have no split loyalties when it comes to the Reds, even as he leaves for new pastures

Sadio Mane has proclaimed himself Liverpool's "number one fan forever" after sealing his transfer to Bayern Munich this week.

The forward has made a €41 million (£35m/$43m) switch to the Bundesliga champions, bringing down the curtain on a glittering six-year stay with Jurgen Klopp's Premier League heavyweights.

Mane leaves Anfield as one of the club's most celebrated overseas recruits - and even though he will no longer be among the Reds, the Senegal international insists they will remain close in his heart, with his plan to support them now he has departed.

What has Mane said about supporting Liverpool?

"After every one of my games in Munich, I will come to the dressing room and I will watch Liverpool, for sure, because I am going to be Liverpool’s number one fan forever," Mane told the club's website in his farewell message.

"I just want to say good luck to them and I have an eye on them. For sure, they will be even better because I know the boys: great players, great talent, great maturity and attitude, so of course, Liverpool will always stay even better, for sure.

"I still have my house in Liverpool and everything so for sure I will come back, of course, and I would love one day to come back to Anfield to say hi, and to watch Liverpool playing because for me, I am going to be Liverpool’s number one fan – after the supporters!"

What has Mane said about his fellow attackers?

Elsewhere, Mane paid tribute to fellow forwards Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, alongside whom he helped fire Liverpool to major success at home and abroad, including Premier League, Champions League and Club World Cup honours - and added that the Reds will still thrive even with his departure.

Article continues below

"Bobby and Mo – what players!" he added. "Playing alongside these great players, they make everything easier for me. I think I am just supporting this and especially Bobby, who always dropped and made space for me and Mo, I think it was just incredible.

"Liverpool still have great players and you have now Diogo [Jota] and [Luis] Diaz. It’s normal, it’s the best club in the world, so I wish them all the best, but for me football is always about dedication and to work very, very hard. That’s what I trust and those players did it and are doing it, so I think it will work always well for them."

Further reading