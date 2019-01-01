Mane: Liverpool boss Klopp is the best in the world

The 27-year-old Senegal international has praised the impact of the German tactician at the Anfield outfit

Sadio Mane has explained how Jurgen Klopp’s tactical know-how, motivation and management skills rank him the best in the world.

The German tactician led the Anfield outfit to their first triumph in 14 years last season, with the international playing a key role, scoring 26 goals across all competitions.

The Reds currently lead the Premier League table with 34 points, eight above their closest rivals and nine ahead of reigning champions .

Mane, who has played in and before joining from in the summer of 2016, has spoken of the qualities of his boss.

“I would struggle to describe just how successful he has been for Liverpool," Mane told the Official Liverpool Monthly Magazine.

“Everybody can see what he has done for this club, for this city and the quality he has as a manager.

“There are a lot of good managers in Europe but what I can say is that our manager always has the right words and the right things to manage his team, especially knowing how to deal with his team.

“I would always trust his influence on the team. He is a winner and I would say he is the best in the world.”

Mane, who has seven league goals in 12 appearances this term, will hope to continue his impressive goalscoring form when Liverpool visit Selhurst Park to take on on Saturday.