Mane and Aubameyang make Shearer's Premier League Team of the Season

The former English top-flight star has included the Senegal and Gabon internationals among his best performing players in this campaign

legend Alan Shearer has named forward Sadio Mane and striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in his Premier League Team of the Season so far.

international Mane has played a huge role in helping the Reds move closer to clinching their first league title in 30 years.

The forward has scored 16 goals and provided 12 assists in 37 appearances to help Jurgen Klopp's side sit at the top of the division before the league was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Aubameyang, meanwhile, has been key to the Gunners progress this season, given his impressive performances in front of goal, having notched 20 efforts in 32 games.

The duo is the only African stars who made Shearer's list leaving out the likes of winger Riyad Mahrez and Mohamed Salah who was the league's joint-top scorer along with Mane and Aubameyang last term.

Aubameyang and Mane will hope to continue their impressive performances when the Premier League resumes.