Manchester United’s Ighalo can’t wait to play against Watford in FA Cup third round

The former Nigeria striker is hoping to face his former club when they visit Old Trafford on Saturday

Odion Ighalo is anticipating the third round game between and on Saturday.

The 31-year-old is aiming to return to the Red Devils' matchday squad in over a month and also his third start in the 2020-21 season after making two starts in the back in September.

Ighalo spent two-and-a-half years at Watford before leaving for in 2017 and he described the Championship club as one that is close to his heart.

Saturday’s encounter could be the second time the former Super Eagles striker faced the Hornets after last season’s encounter in the Premier League back in February 2020 when he came on as a substitute in United's 3-0 win.

“It’s always exciting and hopefully it will be the second time I’ve played against Watford since I left. I can’t wait to see the lads I had such a good time with,” Ighalo told the Watford website.

“It’s mixed feelings, because this is the club you’ve played for, this is the club you did well for before you left and all of that. You’re excited to play against them but at the same time you have those mixed feelings.

“You just have to be yourself and do your job. I’m always happy playing against them, I’m going to do my job, but I still have so much respect for Watford.”

The upcoming fixture at Old Trafford would reunite Ighalo with his compatriot William Troost-Ekong who is looking to make his maiden appearance in the FA Cup.

In September, Troost-Ekong joined the Hornets from club on a five-year deal and Ighalo has disclosed the role he played in the transfer after Watford owner Gino Pozzo reached out to the centre-back.

"Ekong is a nice guy, I know him from the national team, and he played in Udinese too, like I played in Udinese," he continued.

“Before he came to Watford, he sent me messages saying Gino (Pozzo) wanted him to come to Watford.

"Gino told him how I came from Granada to help the team gain promotion to the Premier League and wants him to do the same thing.

"I told him he had to go to Watford, that Watford is one of the best family clubs.

"I played there for two-and-a-half years and had an amazing time, they took care of me and had no problems. He said okay and that he would think about it.

"I’m happy for him and happy he’s doing well, that’s the most important thing. I hope Watford keep doing well and gain promotion to the Premier League because that’s where they belong."