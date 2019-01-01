Manchester United vs Liverpool: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The Red Devils put their Champions League defeat to PSG behind them by beating Chelsea and will be keen to continue that momentum against their rivals

can deal a major blow to 's hopes of winning the this season by beating them at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side recovered from their disappointing last-16 loss against by beating in the and they now turn their attention back to the league, where a win over the Reds will help their own bid for a top-four finish.

Liverpool fared somewhat better than United in their Champions League knockout tie, drawing 0-0 with , but the Reds' overall form in recent weeks has left plenty to be desired as they surrendered a what was a formidable lead in the title race.

However, they can move ahead of once again by securing a positive result against the Red Devils. Indeed, victory at Old Trafford could well provide Jurgen Klopp's side with the momentum they need to sustain a final push for glory.

Game Manchester United vs Liverpool Date Sunday, February 24 Time 2:05pm GMT / 9:05am ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream NBCSN / Telemundo fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be shown on television on Sky Sports Premier League and it will be available to stream live online using Sky Go.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Premier League Sky Go

Squads & Team

Position Man Utd squad Goalkeepers De Gea, Grant, Romero Defenders Lindelof, Bailly, Jones, Smalling, Rojo, Young, Dalot, Shaw, , Darmian Midfielders Pogba, Mata, Lingard, Pereira, Fred, Herrera, Matic, McTominay, Gomes, Garner, Greenwood Forwards Sanchez, Lukaku, Rashford, Martial, Chong

Solskjaer has Jesse Lingard available after sitting out the FA Cup win over Chelsea, but Anthony Martial and Nemanja Matic miss out.

However, Antonio Valencia, Marcos Rojo and Matteo Darmian are set to miss out.

Man Utd starting XI: De Gea, Young, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw, Herrera, McTominay, Pogba, Mata, Rashford, Lukaku.

Subs: Romero, Bailly, Dalot, Andreas, Fred, Lingard, Alexis.

Position Liverpool squad Goalkeepers Alisson, Mignolet, Kelleher Defenders Van Dijk, Lovren, Gomez, Moreno, Robertson, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Hoever Midfielders Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Milner, Keita, Henderson, Lallana, Jones, Camacho, Christie-Davies, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Woodburn Forwards Firmino, Mane, Salah, Sturridge, Shaqiri, Origi

While Dejan Lovren is set to miss out, Liverpool are able to restore Virgil van Dijk to the team after the international missed the midweek Champions League clash against Bayern Munich.

Joe Gomez is still out of action, but Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is making steady progress towards a return.

Liverpool starting XI: Alisson, Milner, van Dijk, Matip, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Firmino, Mane, Salah.

Subs: Mignolet, Keita, Sturridge, Lallana, Shaqiri, Origi, Alexander-Arnold.

& Match Odds

Despite their disappointing history at Old Trafford and the fact that they are the away team, Liverpool are favourites to win at 27/20 according to bet365 .

Man United are rated 11/5 to beat their long-standing rivals and a draw is available at 5/2.

Match Preview

Quite a bit has changed since Liverpool last faced Manchester United.

That meeting at Anfield last December, which the Reds won 3-1 thanks to a virtuoso Xherdan Shaqiri display, turned out to be Jose Mourinho's last game in charge of the Old Trafford club.

Solskjaer was subsequently handed the reins and the Norwegian has overseen a total transformation. United have lost just one of their 13 games since, propelling themselves into the mix for a Champions League finish, as well as registering wins over the likes of , and Chelsea.

Solskjaer has instilled belief at the club, something that was sorely lacking during Mourinho's tenure, and his vision has now turned towards restoring the club to the summit of English football.

"I'm sure Liverpool do feel under more pressure each season that goes by, but we have to remember we've not won a title for a few years either," the former boss said when asked about their rivals' 29-year wait for a title.

"We need to get back to being involved, I wouldn't like to see this club end up just being happy to be among the top four."

That win in December sent Klopp's side to the top of the Premier League and they managed to build a significant advantage over title rivals Man City before falling behind the reigning champions once again.

Sunday's game against United gives them another opportunity to take the lead in what has been a tight battle for domestic supremacy, but Klopp is keen not to let the Old Trafford encounter become a distraction.

"United look in great shape," said the German coach ahead of the game.

"Solskjaer has put them back on track and if we can go there and win it would be a tremendous result, but the three points would not be more significant than any others we might collect.

"If we can stay strong until the end of the season everything will be fine. We cannot allow ourselves to place too much importance on one result."