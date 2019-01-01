Premier League focus: Gritty Man United ends Liverpool's winning run

However, thanks to a late equaliser from Lallana, Liverpool extended their unbeaten run to 26 games...

At the end of the final whistle on Sunday, both and would have left Old Trafford disappointed at the result. Let's take a look at the result of the Premier League encounter between Liverpool and Manchester United, brought to you by Dashing.

The arch-rivals battled hard and had to split points after a 1-1 draw that saw Liverpool's 17-game Premier League winning run come to an end. However, the draw sees the Reds extend their unbeaten run in the Premier League to 26 games.

There were highlights for both teams in what was an intriguing tie.

For the first time in what seemed like weeks, Man United played like a team with a plan – a side with gusto in attack, robust in the middle of the pitch and composed in defence.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may have been under significant pressure to alleviate United’s current struggles but his team selection will certainly have raised eyebrows.

A five-man defence, rejigged again owing to an injury in the warm-up to Axel Tuanzebe, highlighted a manager being extremely conservative. David De Gea was passed fit very late and Aaron Wan-Bissaka shored up the rear-guard alongside late addition Marcos Rojo.

The set-up was essential in denying Liverpool goal scoring opportunities, while at the same time playing to the Red Devils’ strength in attack on the counter. The opening goal finally highlighted United’s evident surge of pace with Daniel James and Marcus Rashford linking up again to devastating effect.

That aside, the midfield trio of Andreas Pereira, Scott McTominay and Fred pressed the Liverpool central midfield at every opportunity and will have been saddened with the nature of the goal conceded very late for all their efforts.

Liverpool may have been a team solid on paper, but they lacked the swagger that’s defined the majority of their campaign. Lining up without their influential talisman Mohammed Salah, the onus was on Roberto Firminho and Sadio Mane to tip the balance in the away side’s favour.

The two could not make significant impact on the game while the third pillar in Jurgen Klopp’s attacking setup - Divock Origi - was completely anonymous throughout the game.

The German however, did use his substitutions well. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was seen pulling the strings in the middle of the pitch while Adam Lallana – a very late addition to the game – nipped in behind Ashley Young to score the leveller to send the travelling fans into rapture.

The game may have petered out with little to talk about and raising more questions than ones answered. However, if United did need a healthy dose of optimism in a wafer thin squad, quality and quantity-wise, then this performance was certainly one to acknowledge.

Liverpool will do well to remember that the season is a long one but they certainly lack fluidity without their Egyptian totem’s hand in attack. However, the fight displayed by them even when down by a goal will have heartened their manager.

Though not a Premier League classic, this tie will be remembered as one where United halted their arch-rivals’ seemingly unfettered jaunt to equalling ’s premier league record. Will it additionally have significant repercussions on a title race that’s just begun to heat up? Only time can tell.