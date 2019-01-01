Preview: In-form Liverpool are a difficult hurdle for struggling Manchester United

Manchester United are set to rekindle theiir age-old rivalry against Liverpool in the Premier League...

If the makers of the seismic and celebrated TV series ‘Game of Thrones’ needed the inspiration to plug a newer version to their wide spectrum of audience, then all they have to do is keep abreast of events from the northwest of on Sunday, 20th October.

The script couldn’t have been better written – a gloomy, frail and corrugated kingdom, seeking a lost identity and now fighting for pride against a vibrant, inspirited and almost invincible empire sweeping up to control Blighty again as they’d done aeons ago.

No, this isn’t a modern-day rendition of the House of Stars vs. the Targaryens, it's vs. in an all-action Premier League crunch tie on the hallowed turf of Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are a team struggling to muster any quality in their game. A loss against Newcastle a fortnight ago condemned them to their worst start in a season for over 30 years. To make matters worse, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is bereft of David De Gea and Paul Pogba, both ruled out through injury, for the tie. This leaves midfield options of Scott McTominay, Fred and Nemanja Matic at his disposal in midfield, while Sergio Romero is expected to Marshal the goal line.

Anthony Martial is expected to lead the line, back from injury. Marus Rashford, also in line to start the tie, has scored 33 per cent of all his league goals against top-six opposition, netting a goal every 208 minutes. He’ll hope to add to his tally here especially given United’s propensity to score from the penalty spot this season.

Incidentally, the home side has taken the most penalties by any Premier League side against Liverpool (149), conceding just 69 in return.

Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof should start in defence for the team sitting 12th in the league, aiming to avoid a second home defeat in their first five games of the season, a record going back to Sir Alex Ferguson’s early days in the 1990/91 campaign. United will also be happy with their recent run against the table-toppers at home, losing none of their last five games at Old Trafford (W3 D2).

At the opposite end of the joust, Liverpool are a team that are singing in top form. One victory away from equalling ’s glorious record of 18 consecutive league wins, set in 2017, the Reds know full well the plight of their arch-nemesis and are keen to acerbate their hosts’ poor start to the season.

Mohammed Salah, who’ll start the game alongside his comrades Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, will look to get an unwanted record off his chest. The Egyptian has never scored in Liverpool colours versus United in four meetings, nor has he been able to assist a goal.

Jurgen Klopp will mirror Salah’s emotions. The German has never won away against his Manchester-based rivals, drawing three and losing one, more than any other side.

The English right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, who’s expected to start the tie has created eight goal-scoring opportunities for Roberto Firmino this season, more than any other player for a teammate in the league going into this match. Liverpool fans around the world will hope for more of the same, this Sunday.

In midfield, Georgino Wijnaldum seems to have fresh wind underneath his wings, supported by Roberto Fabinho. The duo should remember that the last time Liverpool visited United atop the league was in 1996, with United running out 1-0 winners that fateful day thanks to David Beckham, should history seldom repeat itself.

Also intriguingly, United have failed to score more than once in their last 10 games after their whitewash of on the opening weekend. The last time this unwanted record reared its head was in 2007 – a run of 13 games.

Article continues below

Four of the last six fixtures between these teams have ended in dead-rubbers, showing you what a cagey affair this has become. Yet, Liverpool are strong favourites considering their purple patch of form as well as a psychological advantage they hold over Man United, being the side after title contenders City and Chelsea to have the most wins at Old Trafford (5).

Though titanic shifts in the landscape aren’t currently expected, Liverpool’s possible win at Old Trafford will elevate the team to new highs in the Premier League-era shunning United further into the shadows. For a team that brought most of Premier League football’s iconic moments to billions around the globe, that’s a fate too bleak to handle.

Kick-off is at 11:30 PM (Malaysia).