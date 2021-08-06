The Premier League side and the games company have come to an agreement over the trademark dispute

Manchester United will no longer be available on Football Manager following a settlement between the club and games company Sega.

The Premier League club took legal action over the use of their name and logo in the game.

Instead of allow the issue to go to court, both sides have come to an agreement that will see the Old Trafford's club name changed in the game.

What has been said?

"Manchester United and Sega have agreed a settlement to amicably resolve their trade mark dispute relating to Football Manager," a statement on the game's website read.

"Both parties are pleased to resolve this matter to their mutual satisfaction."

Are Man Utd no longer in the game?

Players can still technically manage the Red Devils in the new edition of the game.

But instead their name will be changed, according to a post on Football Manager's official Twitter account.

"From FM22 onwards, the Manchester United football club will be named ‘Manchester UFC’ or ‘Man UFC’," it said.

SEGA and Sports Interactive maintain that they do not need a licence to use the ‘Manchester United’ name but have made the change as a gesture of goodwill so that both parties can move on. — Football Manager (@FootballManager) August 6, 2021

"These name changes have been made purely to settle the dispute on a no admissions basis.

"SEGA and Sports Interactive maintain that they do not need a licence to use the ‘Manchester United’ name but have made the change as a gesture of goodwill so that both parties can move on."

Has this happened before?

United are not the first team to demand they be taken out of Football Manager.

Last year's instalment of the game saw Juventus pulled out and renamed Zebre because the Serie A side had signed an exclusive deal with Konami.

