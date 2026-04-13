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Bart DHanis

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Manchester United suffered a humiliating home defeat after Lisandro Martínez was shown a controversial red card

Manchester United vs Leeds
Manchester United
Leeds
Premier League

Manchester United suffered a humiliating 1-2 home defeat to rivals Leeds United in the Premier League on Monday evening. Third-placed United were completely outplayed in the first half, and Lisandro Martínez was dismissed for a rare foul. It was Leeds’ first ever victory at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

United were completely outclassed in the opening 45 minutes. Noah Okafor struck first, putting Leeds 1-0 ahead inside five minutes.

The same forward collected the ball again soon afterwards and, with no hesitation, arrowed a drop-kick into the far corner to make it 0-2 inside 30 minutes.

Just before the break, another mix-up between Senne Lemmens and Lenny Yoro almost gifted Dominic Calvert-Lewin a tap-in, only for Martínez to clear off the line.

After the break United created little and, after an hour, went down to ten men. Martínez tugged at Calvert-Lewin’s hair and, following VAR intervention, was dismissed.

Premier League
Leeds crest
Leeds
LEE
Wolverhampton Wanderers crest
Wolverhampton Wanderers
WOL
Premier League
Chelsea crest
Chelsea
CHE
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN

Despite the numerical disadvantage, United briefly threatened a comeback. Matheus Cunha was denied by the goalkeeper, but a few minutes later Casemiro headed in a Bruno Fernandes cross to make it 1-2.

In the closing stages, United pressed for an equaliser, with Benjamin Sesko and Manuel Ugarte both going close, only for the goalkeeper and Calvert-Lewin to clear off the line.

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