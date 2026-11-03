Manchester United rival Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal and Liverpool for Atletico Madrid star Pablo Barrios following Champions League scouting mission

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Manchester United have joined the race alongside European heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal and Liverpool to monitor Atletico Madrid midfielder Pablo Barrios ahead of the 2027 transfer windows. Old Trafford officials made an initial enquiry for the 23-year-old Spain international after watching him score against them in Europe recently.

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Red Devils make initial enquiry

According to TEAMtalk, United used their recent Champions League trip to the Metropolitano to gather information on the four-cap Spain midfielder. Barrios caught the eye of visiting officials by opening the scoring after just 49 seconds during Atletico's 2-0 victory over the Premier League side. While no formal talks have begun, the English giants are exploring a potential move as they assess long-term engine-room options.

European giants circle Spanish talent

Originally developed inside Real Madrid's academy before crossing the city divide in 2017, Barrios has made 151 senior appearances since his October 2023 debut and established himself under Diego Simeone thanks to his blend of defensive discipline and forward drive.

Paris Saint-Germain are currently viewed as the best-placed suitors to test Atletico's resolve, with head coach Luis Enrique known to be a major admirer and a winter approach not entirely ruled out.

Meanwhile, the report notes that Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso also appreciates his compatriot's profile, though the Blues are prioritising a January move for Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott instead.

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Elsewhere in England, Arsenal and Liverpool are tracking his progress, while Manchester City have previously held an interest.

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Huge release clause protects Atletico

Prying the dynamic playmaker away from the Spanish capital will prove extremely difficult given his current contractual situation. Barrios recently committed his future to Atletico until June 2030 via a deal that contains a €500 million (£418m/$561m) release clause.

Although no suitor is expected to trigger that figure directly, the agreement gives the Liga outfit complete control over any valuation. Club hierarchy view the 23-year-old as an integral pillar of Simeone's squad and have no desire to sanction a departure unless an extraordinary bid is tabled.

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Summer bid appears more realistic

Given Atletico's firm stance and the immense financial package required to open negotiations, a transfer during the upcoming January market remains highly unlikely. Instead, Barrios is set to stay central to Simeone's plans in Madrid for the remainder of the campaign. However, interest could intensify next summer if United decide to overhaul their midfield following a more modest recruitment drive during the previous window.