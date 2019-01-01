Solskjaer: Martial return will be key to Man Utd improvement

The French forward has returned from injury and could be the man to help the team turn a corner according to his manager

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hopeful will see an upturn in form now they have Anthony Martial back fit and firing.

Martial had been out for almost two months with a thigh strain before returning as a substitute in the Premier League draw against last week.

The forward then started and scored the only goal of the game as United defeated Partizan Belgrade in the on Thursday.

That was United's first away win in 12 attempts, with a miserable run of form seeing them 14th heading in the league heading into this weekend and a trip to .

But Solskjaer believes Martial can influence an extended change in United's fortunes, having been brought off on the hour-mark in to be fresh in time for Sunday.

"We've not created as many [chances] as we'd have liked and not scored as many as we'd have liked," Solskjaer said.

"Now Anthony is back, he got a goal, and I'm sure we'll see us improve as a team with Anthony in the side. He does give us something different."

He added: "I hope we're going to stop [Norwich] because it's always going to be difficult down at Carrow Road but we're ready for it now. We've got some players back.

"I managed to take Aaron [Wan-Bissaka] and Anthony off after 60 minutes as they were out a long time. Hopefully, it will be a fresh team because we need to be up at our best to have a chance."

United are still missing a number of star men, however, including Paul Pogba, who Solskjaer earlier ruled out of the Norwich match.

"We're working very hard to get them fit and, hopefully, we can get them back soon," he said.

"I'm not going to put a deadline on it but it won't be long, hopefully."

Meanwhile, the side's fitness issues have seen United switch to a back three for their past two matches.

Despite being forced into the change, Solskjaer feels the new formation has suited his players well, explaining: "I think injuries have made us get into the position where the performances didn't come and we had fit centre-backs, good centre-backs, and quality centre-backs.

Article continues below

"It just made it easier to go to a back three against Liverpool and again in Serbia.

"We've got Jesse [Lingard] back, who can play in a three in midfield, and the players who played for us on Thursday, for example, Sergio [Romero] played in a World Cup final, Marcos Rojo played in a back three in a World Cup final and [Phil Jones] and Harry [Maguire] played in a semi-final. Jesse played in his position.

"It's just injuries that have made us go into this position but it's working quite well."