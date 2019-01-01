Manchester United confirm Eric Bailly's injury ahead of Watford clash

The Ivorian defender is an injury concern for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ahead of the Red Devils' league match on Saturday

have confirmed that Eric Bailly suffered a head injury while on duty with Cote d'Ivoire during the international break.

Bailly doubled the Elephants' lead in their 3-0 win over Rwanda on Saturday before going off after a clash of heads.

The 24-year-old was subsequently replaced by Ismael Traore as Ibrahim Kamara's men rounded up their qualification to the 2019 with a victory.

On Tuesday, the former player was ruled out of Cote d'Ivoire's 1-0 win over Liberia due to the injury.

Prior to the injury, the Ivorian has rarely featured Manchester United this season making 11 league appearances including seven starts so far.

Ahead of Saturday's Premier league fixture against , the Old Trafford outfit confirmed that Bailly joins a handful of players including Anthony Martial, Romelu Lukaku on the injury list.

The club further stated that newly-appointed manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would give updates on the players' situation during Friday's pre-match press conference at the Aon Training Complex.