Manchester United boss Solskjaer hails ‘fantastic’ Bailly after Leicester City win

The Cote d'Ivoire international put in a five-star performance to help the Red Devils keep a clean sheet against the Foxes

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has showered praises on Eric Bailly for his showing in their 1-0 win over Leicester City.

Bailly made two interceptions and one block to keep James Vardy and the Foxes’ attack at bay, thus, helping his side keep their first clean sheet in four games, having conceded against Brighton & Hove Albion, Arsenal and Burnley.

And the Norwegian tactician has lauded the performance of the 24-year-old along with Victor Lindelof as well as goalkeeper David de Gea.

“They fought for their three points today. I think we deserved it in that respect,” Solskjaer said after the game.

“In the second half when we could have controlled it more, we could have slowed it down. But we defended really well. Eric and Victor were fantastic and David again of course.

”If you have the foundation of a clean sheet you'll always be in with a chance to win a game and we've got a keeper that saves us, we've got a back four that sacrifices everything in the box, a couple of midfielders who made a couple of great blocks, that was absolutely amazing to watch and the attitude has been spot on ever since I came.”

The victory helped Manchester United climb to the fifth spot in the log with 48 points from 25 games.

Bailly will look forward to a similar performance when the Red Devils take on Fulham on February 9.