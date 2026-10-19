Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
ManUnitedGetty
Alice Kopp
Translated by

Manchester United, all the broadcast information at a glance: who is showing / broadcasting the Red Devils’ matches live on TV and via live stream?

Manchester United

Where are Manchester United’s Premier League and domestic cup matches shown live? Find out here!

Old Trafford under the floodlights can make even an ordinary Manchester United league match feel like an event. Following the whole season takes a bit more planning, though, because the broadcaster depends on the competition. Here's where to watch.

Where to watch Manchester United live on TV and online

Luke Shaw of Manchester United Getty Images

Manchester United in the Premier League, Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Community Shield: TV and live streams

In Germany, Sky shows every Premier League match live, including every Manchester United game. Depending on the fixture schedule, you can watch matches individually or as part of simultaneous coverage. If you can't watch on TV, Sky Go and WOW offer live streams.

logo Sign up now for Premier League, DFB Cup and more from €24.99/month

From 2025/26, Sky also has the Carabao Cup in its English football package. That means you can watch Manchester United's League Cup matches there too, without switching providers.

For the FA Cup and FA Community Shield, DAZN holds the exclusive rights in Germany. You can stream Manchester United's matches in either competition live on the service.

Next matches
COM

COM

Champions League

21 Oct 2026

MUN

MUN

logo Find the right DAZN subscription for the FA Cup, Community Shield & more live

Matheus Cunha of Manchester United Getty Images

Manchester United: live text commentary from SPOX

SPOX also covers selected United matches with live text commentary. We'll list the live text feeds here shortly before kick-off.

Manchester United: club profile

Founded1878
English league titles20
FA Cup wins13
Champions League titles3
Record appearance holderRyan Giggs (963 competitive appearances)

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google