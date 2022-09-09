'Manchester is blue & white' - Sociedad & City legend Silva delight in trolling Man Utd

David Silva came back to haunt Manchester United once again as he helped Real Sociedad to a famous 1-0 victory in the Europa League.

Silva's first game against United since leaving City

His shot led to awarding of controversial penalty

10 wins in 21 games against Red Devils

WHAT HAPPENED? It was a happy return to Manchester for the 36-year-old maestro on Thursday evening with Real Sociedad. Silva played a key role in helping his side to victory as his shot that struck the arm of Lisandro Martinez led to the rather debatable penalty from which Brais Mendez scored the winning goal.

WHAT HE SAID: After the win, Silva took to his Twitter account and paired a picture of him playing on the hallowed turf with the caption: "Once again 💙". Real Sociedad's official account then tweeted a video of the Manchester City legend leaving the stadium with the caption "Manchester is blue and white".

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Thursday evening marked Silva's 10th win against the Red Devils. It means that he now has a symmetrical record in meetings with Manchester United having won 10 games, lost 10 games and drawn the other one.

WHAT NEXT FOR DAVID SILVA? Real Sociedad have had a relatively strong start to the Liga season having picked up seven points from their opening four games. Before continuing their Europa League campaign next week, they face a trip to Getafe on Saturday afternoon.