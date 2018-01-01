Manchester City's Sterling hails ‘exceptional’ Liverpool star Mohamed Salah

The Egypt international has continued to shine since joining the Reds, winning a number of individual laurels in the process

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling has showered encomium on Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, calling him ‘exceptional.’

The 26-year-old forward has continued to sparkle since joining the Anfield outfit in the summer of 2017 from Italian Serie A side Roma.

Last season, he scored 44 goals across all competitions to win the PFA Player of the Year and nicked the Premier League Golden Boot among other individual prizes.

Despite struggling at the beginning of this term, he has scored 15 goals including 12 in the English elite division to emerge as the second highest goalscorer .

And Sterling who spent three years with the Reds before teaming up with the Citizens in 2015 is pleased that the Egypt international has maintained the impressive form.

“I’m not surprised [by how well he’s done]," Sterling told Sport360. “He’s gone to Liverpool and it’s clicked for him.

"Every player has a moment when they are good, very good and then it clicks. He’s been exceptional. But it’s about how you maintain it – and he’s maintained that perfectly and that’s a credit to him.

Salah who recently won the BBC Africa Player of the Year will hope to continue the form when Liverpool play host to Arsenal on Saturday as Jurgen Klopp’s men set sights on maintaining the Premier League top spot.