Manchester City's Mahrez continues notable Champions League sway

The Algerian was handed a starter’s role and he provided an assist as the Citizens strolled past the Croatian Football League outfit

Riyad Mahrez was in action from start to finish as defeated 4-1 in Wednesday’s fixture.

Although the Citizens had already secured a place in the Round of 16, Pep Guardiola’s men strolled past the Croatians after surviving an early scare.

Gabriel Jesus was the hero as his hat-trick clinched maximum points at Stadion Maksimir – rendering Dani Olmo’s opener to a mere consolation.

Mahrez was making his eighth appearance for the Etihad Stadium giants in the competition, and marked the occasion with the assist for Jesus’s first strike.

With that, he has now been directly involved in 10 goals in nine Champions League starts for Manchester City.

Thanks to the away triumph, Guardiola's side zoomed into the next round as Group C winners with 14 points from six games.

