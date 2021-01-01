Manchester City set away wins record with Champions League triumph over Borussia Monchengladbach

Pep Guardiola's side has now won 12 consecutive matches away from the Etihad, setting an English record

Manchester City's dominance away from home continued on Wednesday as Pep Guardiola's side took down Borussia Monchengladbach in Germany.

Bernardo Silva and Gabriel Jesus fired the goals, leading the way in a 2-0 win for the Premier League leaders.

The victory moves Manchester City one step closer to the quarter-final round of the Champions League as they continue their bid for a first-ever triumph in the competition.

The numbers behind City's away dominance

With Wednesday's triumph, Manchester City have now won 12 consecutive away matches in all competitions, which breaks the record for an English top-flight side.

The previous mark was already held by Manchester City, who won 11 games in a row away from home in 2017.

Additionally, Manchester City are the first team to record a clean sheet in each of their first four away matches of a Champions League campaign since their crosstown rivals Manchester United did so during the 2010-11 tournament.

During this season's Champions League run, Manchester City have faced just nine shots in those four away games, allowing just 13 total touches in their box.

The win over Gladbach bodes well going forward, as Manchester City have progressed from all four of their Champions League two-legged knockout ties in which they've won the first leg away from the Etihad.

Jesus' last 16 track record

Jesus has thrived in the Champions League round of 16, as he scored the second of City's two goals on the day.

With the finish, Jesus has now scored in all five of his Champions League appearances in the last 16, including scoring at this stage in each of the last four seasons.

Foden joins Fabregas and Walcott

Phil Foden continues to be a key figure for Manchester City, as he matched a pair of former Premier League stars with his appearance on Wednesday.

Article continues below

Foden was named to Manchester City's starting XI for the fourth time in the Champions League knockout stage, as he featured for 80 minutes before being replaced by Ferran Torres.

In the process, he became the third player to feature in four Champions League knockout games before turning 21, joining former Arsenal stars Cesc Fabregas and Theo Walcott.

Further reading