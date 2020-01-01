'Man Utd would be stupid not to go for Kane' - Tottenham striker can help Red Devils 'win titles' again, says Saha

An ex-Old Trafford favourite says the Spurs talisman is exactly the kind of player his old club needs to get back on the elite stage

would be "stupid" not to try and sign Harry Kane this summer, according to Louis Saha, who says the striker can help the Red Devils win titles again.

Kane sparked questions over his future at Spurs after admitting he could leave the club if he no longer feels they are heading in the right direction back in March.

Old Trafford has been mooted as a possible landing spot for the international if he does move onto pastures new, but as it stands, he is contracted to remain in north London until 2024.

United have yet to bring in a natural replacement for Romelu Lukaku, who joined last summer, with Anthony Martial currently the man deployed in a central role.

Saha doesn't think his old club can rediscover past glories unless a "guaranteed 30-goal striker" is added to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's ranks, which has been lacking since Robin van Persie inspired their club's last title success in 2012-13.

Asked whether any of the forwards playing for the Premier League's 'big six" sides would fit in at the Theatre of Dreams, the ex-United forward told Compare Bet: "When you’re talking about Harry Kane – a proper striker. When you see how many goals he scores each season, I would be stupid not to consider him.

"He’s a world-class striker. I know Werner is quite young, but he’s a prolific goalscorer. There’s definitely talent out there in the league and we have to catch up, we need a guaranteed 30-goal striker who is able to create some magic out of nothing, like Van Persie was able to do, removing the burden of having to play well as a side.

"This is what wins titles. There are six to eight sides competing at the top, plus, there’s so much quality everywhere now, you need competition within the team too."

Kane notched his first goal in 2020 during Tottenham's 2-0 victory over West Ham on Tuesday night, and insisted post-match that he feels "as fit as ever" after recovering from surgery on a torn hamstring.

The 26-year-old was criticised for his performance during Spurs' first game back after the coronavirus-enforced break against Manchester United on Friday, which ended 1-1.

Paul Merson expressed doubts over whether Jose Mourinho is capable of getting the best out of his star striker, but the Portuguese boss dismissed the Arsenal legend's comments ahead of his side's meeting with the Hammers.

Mourinho said: "Dear Paul, I have lots of respect for you. I think Harry Kane has no problem at all to score goals in my teams, especially when he’s fit and fresh and has routines of playing.

"That’s my message to somebody I have lots of respect for."