‘Man Utd won’t win the title with Martial as their No.9’ – Sheringham calls for more ‘top players’

The ex-Red Devils striker is encouraged by the progress being made at Old Trafford but feels Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to dip back into the market

“won’t win the title with Anthony Martial as their No.9”, says Teddy Sheringham, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer being urged to bring in more “top players” all over the field.

The Red Devils have endured a frustrating summer transfer window, with Donny van de Beek the only new addition to the ranks at Old Trafford.

There have been plenty of calls for reinforcements elsewhere, amid regular rounds of transfer talk, but getting deals over the line is proving tricky.

Sheringham feels United should be prioritising the acquisition of another proven frontman before the next deadline on October 5, with questions being asked of Martial’s ability to lead the line for an ambitious outfit – despite the Frenchman netting a career-best 23 goals in 2019-20.

Former Red Devils striker Sheringham, speaking at Maurice Newman's charity golf day in aid of Great Ormond Street hospital in Essex, said: “Manchester United won’t win the title with Anthony Martial as their number nine.

“When you’re playing at a club like that, scoring 20 goals in a season is good, but you’re looking at a 30-35-goal man to be the icing on the cake. Will he be that man? I’m not so sure.”

Sheringham believes Solskjaer should also be seeking out another centre-half in order to challenge for the most prestigious of prizes.

He has been encouraged by the progress made over recent months, with a top-four finish secured and previously out-of-sorts players getting back to their best, but feels there is room for further improvement.

Sheringham added: “The optimism at Man United is high. The manager seems like he’s getting on well, seems like he’s got [Paul] Pogba back on side again - which is massive. It’s like having a new £100m signing. When he’s on song, he’s a top player and when he’s working hard, even better.

“[Mason] Greenwood coming on the scene, [Marcus] Rashford, [Bruno] Fernandes has been the missing link and now Van de Beek could be fantastic as well.

“They are not quite title contenders yet. You need top players all over the pitch. That’s what have got, that’s what Man City have got. are trying to get there. Man United have optimism but they still need to improve.

“They need a top centre-half, decent full backs and good midfield players all over the pitch.”

One player that United continue to be heavily linked with is Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, but Sheringham is not convinced that the international is required.

He said: “They’ve got a lot of flair players and speedy players. I don’t think he would make that much difference.”

