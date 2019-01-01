Resilient Man United leave Man City's title hopes in tatters

The Red Devils came up with an inspired performance to stun Man City at the Etihad - Premier League review, by Dashing...

recorded a stunning 2-1 victory at the Etihad against fierce rivals in a hard-fought Manchester Derby, the repercussions of which will be felt far and wide in the Premier League.

Organized and succinct, the Red Devils looked dangerous from the get-go. Daniel James, United's most important buy this season, seemed untouchable as he repeatedly laid claim to the right-wing.

A side set up to play counter-attacking football, the pace and precision of United's passing in the final third caught their hosts off-guard. The scoreline should've been heavily indented against City had it not been for surprisingly profligate finishing.

A lot has been said about how fragile and porous United's defence seemed, yet, here they stood impermeable. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, in particular, was exceptional against Raheem Sterling.

Fred and McTominay seemed to be the perfect pairing in midfield and the latter has excelled this season with his graft and industry. Together, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seems to have summoned a grit into United, which they'll look to imbibe in all games going forward.

Incidentally, Manchester United have never lost any of their previous 170 Premier League games when they have been 2+ goals ahead at half-time.

On the other hand, the defeat might well have sounded a death-knell for City's bid to reclaim the title as , who are 14 points ahead, will now sit in full control of the Premier League race.

This is Pep Guardiola’s worst points return after the first 16 matches of a top-flight season in his managerial career (32 pts).

Despite having Rodri back, the Etihad saw United's comfort in breaching the first line of defence - City's midfield.

The introduction of Riyadh Mahrez came a little too late in the game, while Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem sterling could only chart half-chances at best for their side, besides just one gilt-edged chance that fell for the Belgian.

Aymeric Laporte's absence in defence seems to have nipped the Blues badly. City haven't maintained a clean sheet since August, while upfront, Gabriel Jesus looks firmly placed in the shade of Sergio Aguero.

This is the first time ever the Spaniard has seen his team lose twice at home in the same season - another damning indictment of City's poor form.

Article continues below

With the fate the Derby now decided, it'll be interesting to watch the trajectory of either side's progression in the league.