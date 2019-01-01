Man Utd target Sancho 'wouldn't mind' playing in Premier League or La Liga

The flying English winger hasn't ruled out a return to the country of his birth with top-flight clubs circling for his services

has been given a boost in their pursuit of Jadon Sancho, with the star winger declaring he 'wouldn't mind' a return to in the future.

The 19-year-old has attracted interest from the Red Devils after taking the by storm over the last two seasons, scoring 14 goals and getting 20 assists in only 37 appearances.

Sancho, who played his junior football with and before heading to to get first team opportunities, says a move to England or could be on the cards in the future but insisted he was just happy to be on the pitch at Signal Iduna Park.

"I can't tell the future but I wouldn't mind. I wouldn't mind also, but we don't know yet," Sancho said.

"I am just happy that I'm playing and that's the main thing. I'm just helping my team and learning every day when I'm on the pitch."

Sancho has enjoyed a hot start to current Bundesliga campaign, with two goals and three assists in this first three games helping to increase speculation about his future.

But the England winger was adamant he could block out the outside noise and believed his location helped avoid pressure from the media.

"I don't really try to take notice of all the media," he said. "I just try to stay focused on my game.

"Obviously being in Germany has taken off the pressure of the media and I think that's really helping me a lot and keeping me focused."

Sancho's form has seen him break a 52-year-old Bundesliga record, with his goal against Cologne on August 23 meaning he was the youngest player to score 15 times in the division since striker Horst Koppel in 1967.

The teenager has also become a strong voice in football, issuing a rallying cry for football to come together following the racial abse of Milan's Romelu Lukaku at on Sunday.

Sancho is currently preparing for England's upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Bulgaria and Kosovo, where he will be looking to score his first goal after drawing a blank in his six caps to date.